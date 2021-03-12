Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,599 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $9,455,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.23. The company had a trading volume of 458,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962,813. The firm has a market cap of $356.21 billion, a PE ratio of -122.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

