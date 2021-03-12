Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 52,258 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 585.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after buying an additional 775,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,638,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. 2,061,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,309,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

