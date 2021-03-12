Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,353 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Bryn Mawr Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMTC traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $942.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

