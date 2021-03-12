Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,107,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after buying an additional 412,616 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,966,015 shares of company stock worth $612,546,671. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $130.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

