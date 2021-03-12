MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $409.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $394.00 to $409.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $11.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.13. 52,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,410. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.31.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in MongoDB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

