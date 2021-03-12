MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $300.00 at DA Davidson

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.82% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

MDB stock opened at $311.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Union Square GP 2008 L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $117,307,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 587.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

