Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 199.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $290.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.02. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

