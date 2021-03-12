Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of SLOIF stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. Soitec has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $217.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.62.
Soitec Company Profile
