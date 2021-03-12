Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SLOIF opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.62. Soitec has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $217.00.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

