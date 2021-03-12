Morgan Stanley Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $65.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFG. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.51. 8,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

