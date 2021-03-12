Morgan Stanley Cuts Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $52.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POSH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of POSH traded down $10.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.72. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

