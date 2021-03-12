Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,197,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $82.28. 235,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,206,829. The stock has a market cap of $149.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $83.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

