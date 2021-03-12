Morgan Stanley Raises Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $76.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.50. 33,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,060 shares of company stock worth $16,260,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 53,145 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

