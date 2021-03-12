Morgan Stanley Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $231.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $231.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.44.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.97. 2,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

