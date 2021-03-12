Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 20,925 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $200,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,685,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Mastercard by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 14,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.27.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.91. 132,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.96 and its 200-day moving average is $337.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

