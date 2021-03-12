Morpheus Labs Price Up 15.5% This Week (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $20.36 million and $2.88 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00049348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00647449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

