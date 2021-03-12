Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Discovery by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,449 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 64,765 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 354,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 111,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

DISCK traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 286,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

