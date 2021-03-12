Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 95,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

