Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Markel makes up 5.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Markel worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $1,366,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded up $28.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,161.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,068.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,024.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,146.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

