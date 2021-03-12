Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases 382 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Graham makes up approximately 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Graham worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graham by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Graham by 56.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Graham by 25.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Graham by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Graham by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Graham stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $603.18. The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $267.89 and a one year high of $634.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.63.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,724,589.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

