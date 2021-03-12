Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 308,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

