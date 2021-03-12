Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises approximately 8.1% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $24,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,172,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,043,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,486,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,663,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,181.75. 2,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,786. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $975.36.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

