Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. General American Investors comprises approximately 1.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.34% of General American Investors worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

