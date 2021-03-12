Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for 6.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.24% of Alleghany worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter valued at $333,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE Y traded up $8.03 on Friday, reaching $646.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $609.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $663.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

