MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 913.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,841 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.46% of MTS Systems worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. MTS Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MTS Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

