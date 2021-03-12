MultiVAC (MTV) Price Up 421.9% This Week

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. MultiVAC has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 421.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00049348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00647449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About MultiVAC

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

