MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Up 184.2% in February

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 184.2% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MSLP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.56. 2,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,147. MusclePharm has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.
