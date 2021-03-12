Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 7,356 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. 4,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,483. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

