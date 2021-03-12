Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $57,908,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after buying an additional 373,920 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,135,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $16,450,000.

VYM traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,235. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.