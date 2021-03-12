Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 99,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,538,000.

CIBR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,605. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02.

