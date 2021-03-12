Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 13,445 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

