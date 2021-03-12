Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 152,162 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 152,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000.

NYSEARCA:UNOV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 101,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

