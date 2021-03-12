Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $391.32. 97,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

