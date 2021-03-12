Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 253.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.78. 53,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

