Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 338.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

SCHG traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,752. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $137.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

