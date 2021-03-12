Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,829. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.