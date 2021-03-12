Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 63,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,613. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $71.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89.

