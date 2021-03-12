Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.42. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,238. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45.

