Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 1,721.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,152,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000.

USEP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. 5,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.