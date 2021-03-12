Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,047 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,872,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

