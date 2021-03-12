Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. 169,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,409,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

