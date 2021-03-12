Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,958 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.98. 1,237,516 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

