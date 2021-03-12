Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 53,072 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 258.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,072 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 659.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 668,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after acquiring an additional 588,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.56. 7,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.