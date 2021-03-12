Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 8,179 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. 50,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,012. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

