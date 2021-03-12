Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 9,524 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. 2,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

