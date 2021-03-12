Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 231,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,293 shares of company stock worth $10,437,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.99. 24,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

