Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 12,580 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 97,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 105,419 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 86,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

VZ stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,890,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

