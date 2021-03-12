Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $44,211,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,458,480. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

WMT traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.46. The company had a trading volume of 91,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,127. The stock has a market cap of $366.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

