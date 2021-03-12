Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 18,284 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,284 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 67,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 294,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,717,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

