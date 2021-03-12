Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 39,102 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,102 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,807. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.